Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,415,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after acquiring an additional 303,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Diodes by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,410,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $35,112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

