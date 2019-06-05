Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.45. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 55648 shares changing hands.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 28th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 98.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.45” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/direxion-daily-financial-bear-3x-shares-faz-shares-gap-down-to-8-45.html.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.