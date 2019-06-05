Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (SOXS) Trading Down 12.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price traded down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.67. 15,344,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 8,194,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 2,989.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 324,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 313,937 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,076.3% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 210,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

