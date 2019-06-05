Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,576 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.6% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $282,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,276,000 after buying an additional 32,882 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

