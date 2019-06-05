Donaldson (DCI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83-2.857 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.20-2.24 EPS.

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $707,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy acquired 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,468.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,223.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

