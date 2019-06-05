Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.65

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.65 and last traded at C$23.59, with a volume of 10293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.11.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 123,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,906,133.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,408,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$221,040,895.99. Also, Director Detlef Bierbaum sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.56, for a total value of C$345,190.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at C$1,413,467.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 236,900 shares of company stock worth $5,562,927.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

