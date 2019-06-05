Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 22494411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $967,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/dukemount-capital-dke-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-25.html.

About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dukemount Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dukemount Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.