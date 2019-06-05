Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.92 Million in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SERV. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after buying an additional 5,582,248 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after buying an additional 1,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 117.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 641,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 346,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after buying an additional 335,307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Kay Wegner sold 53,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $2,834,069.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $464,505.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,398.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

SERV stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.13 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.92 Million in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-1-92-million-in-servicemaster-global-holdings-inc-serv-stock.html.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.