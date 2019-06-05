Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,123 Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Northrop Grumman makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $312.27 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $340.14. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

