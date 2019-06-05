E. W. Scripps (SSP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSP. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

SSP stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $94,332.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $2,983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $262,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E. W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.