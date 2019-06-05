Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 44,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,963. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

