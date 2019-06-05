EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.24

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 30899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMC Insurance Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. EMC Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 84.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 421,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMC Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 217,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMC Insurance Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMCI)

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

