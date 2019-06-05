Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 49000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Get Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/enerdynamic-hybrid-technologies-eht-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.