Entercom Communications (ETM) Shares Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98. 2,045,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,324,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETM shares. boosted their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $309.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Field purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,863,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,399.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,397.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

