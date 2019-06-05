Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

