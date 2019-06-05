Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $30,850.00 and approximately $11,670.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $661.72 or 0.08421502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039050 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001656 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013571 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,650,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

