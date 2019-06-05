Everbridge Inc (EVBG) SVP Sells $276,045.00 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $276,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVBG opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Everbridge by 68.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 37.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 441,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 119,658 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $17,522,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

