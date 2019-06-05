Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Williams Companies stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.62. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/evergreen-capital-management-llc-has-351000-holdings-in-williams-companies-inc-wmb.html.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.