EVO Payments Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for EVO Payments in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

EVO Payments stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.24. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $725,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 150.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 78.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after buying an additional 711,204 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $111,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $2,207,643 in the last ninety days.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.