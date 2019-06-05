Exchange Income (EIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.65

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.65 and last traded at C$36.53, with a volume of 21686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.22.

EIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$45.50 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.71.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/exchange-income-eif-hits-new-52-week-high-at-36-65.html.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.