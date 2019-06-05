Exelon Co. (EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

EXC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $2,667,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,874.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,953 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

