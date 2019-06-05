Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, CEO Kevin J. Helmick acquired 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $37,021.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,731.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,373 shares of company stock worth $44,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

