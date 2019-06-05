Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,612 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $56,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 8.31. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, insider John J. Curran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $2,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

