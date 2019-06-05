Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $90.42 and a one year high of $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

