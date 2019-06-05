Financial Analysis: Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) and MVC Capital (MVC)

Latin American Discovery Fund (NYSE:LDF) and MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Latin American Discovery Fund alerts:

Latin American Discovery Fund has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVC Capital has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Latin American Discovery Fund and MVC Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latin American Discovery Fund N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital -60.27% 3.13% 1.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Latin American Discovery Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of MVC Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of MVC Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Latin American Discovery Fund and MVC Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latin American Discovery Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A MVC Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

MVC Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.91%.

Dividends

Latin American Discovery Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share. MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. MVC Capital pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MVC Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latin American Discovery Fund and MVC Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latin American Discovery Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MVC Capital $22.89 million 6.93 -$10.53 million $0.20 44.75

Latin American Discovery Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MVC Capital.

Summary

MVC Capital beats Latin American Discovery Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latin American Discovery Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Latin American Discovery Fund.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors. The company prefers to invest in companies based in the United States. The firm typically invests between $3 million and $25 million for control and non-control stakes in companies with revenues between $10 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to be the lead investor in transactions and also co-invests in companies with other private equity sponsors. The company invests in the form of preferred and common equity, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests; bridge loans; term loans; debt; cash flow loans; senior and subordinated loans; convertible securities; venture capital; mezzanine; and private equity investments. It exits its investments in the form of maturity of loan, public offering, sale, mergers and acquisitions, and financial recapitalizations. It prefers to take majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Latin American Discovery Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin American Discovery Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.