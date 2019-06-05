Financial Analysis: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) vs. Extended Stay America (STAY)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) and Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 7 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $70.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. Extended Stay America has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 7.03% 18.80% 5.37% Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.87 billion 2.81 $162.00 million $2.71 19.94 Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Extended Stay America on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The company's Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands with approximately 9,200 franchised hotels with 810,000 rooms; and manages hotels, including 438 third-party-owned properties and 2 owned properties. It is also involved in the loyalty program business. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

