Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.09 Million Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,861,338,000 after purchasing an additional 605,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,634,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,499,639,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,035,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,272,336,000 after purchasing an additional 296,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $747,082,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

