First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 172,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 85,355 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,217. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $31.80.

