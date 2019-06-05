Five Below (FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $421.07 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.11-3.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.32.

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,352. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Five Below has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,056,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 15,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,381 shares of company stock worth $7,344,004. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

