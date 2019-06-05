Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 18,466 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 18,466 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/fort-washington-investment-advisors-inc-oh-sells-18466-shares-of-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.