Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 26.10%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

