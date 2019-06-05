FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH) Insider John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPH traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 10,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,250. FRP Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.91 million, a PE ratio of 144.69 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 550.77% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

