FS KKR Capital (FSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE FSK opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $249,356.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $73,525.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 101,693 shares of company stock valued at $621,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

