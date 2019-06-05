FS KKR Capital (FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.38 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 12,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $73,525.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $298,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,693 shares of company stock worth $621,411. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

