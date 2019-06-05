Fundsmith LLP Acquires 73,680 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,680 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises about 0.2% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $40,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,493,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,075,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,622,000 after buying an additional 1,685,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,910,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,595,000 after buying an additional 1,664,800 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,283,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,914,000 after buying an additional 1,448,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Paul R. Dana sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $475,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,010 shares of company stock worth $944,468 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

