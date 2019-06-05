G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $46.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.55.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.16. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $87,399.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.