G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,088.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,977,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $87,399.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.