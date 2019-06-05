GAM Holding AG Has $3.37 Million Position in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $18,708,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $5,306,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,047,994 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

