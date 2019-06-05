Gartner Inc (IT) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 236,014 shares during the period. Gartner makes up approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $659,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 19,665.1% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,641,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $82,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,789,000 after acquiring an additional 331,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,974,000 after acquiring an additional 209,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 117.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,255. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $161.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.72 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $272,198.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,214,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,278,688. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

