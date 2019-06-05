General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $40,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $255,277.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,088.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

