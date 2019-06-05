Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 967.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $1,729,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 550,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,698,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $90.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.01 per share, with a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

