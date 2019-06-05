Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.72 Million Stake in BankUnited (BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $33,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in BankUnited by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,629,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 174,690 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,761,000 after acquiring an additional 199,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,358,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,415,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 583,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.75 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BKU opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $227.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/geode-capital-management-llc-has-33-72-million-stake-in-bankunited-bku.html.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.