Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,836 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $35,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 86,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Crane from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, March 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.02.
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $100.14.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $831.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.
In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.13 per share, with a total value of $78,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
