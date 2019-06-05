Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the first quarter valued at $9,684,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 81,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,513 shares during the period.

Shares of FDT opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a twelve month low of $1,047.39 and a twelve month high of $1,245.55.

