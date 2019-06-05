Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

