Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,471 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 58.6% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 102,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $8,990,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,103 shares of company stock worth $41,454,040. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Global Financial Private Capital LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/global-financial-private-capital-llc-takes-1-79-million-position-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk.html.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.