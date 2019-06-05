Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,741 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 270,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,475,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

GTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, VP Lawrence West purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 1,141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,698,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,022,481.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,295,632 shares of company stock worth $24,278,688.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

