Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 2,430 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $138,339.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-raises-holdings-in-emergent-biosolutions-inc-ebs.html.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.