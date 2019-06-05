Greif (GEF) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. Greif also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 243,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Greif has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $38.00 target price on Greif and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $36.38.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

