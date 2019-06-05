Groupon Inc (GRPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Groupon by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,540,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Groupon by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 233,606 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.54. 136,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,393. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

